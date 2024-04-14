Are your savings helping the mad new expansion of fossil fuels? From RAN, Dr. April Merleaux names big banks expanding oil, gas & coal from the Arctic to the Amazon. From London, broadcaster, author, and science journalist Gaia Vince talks about the coming mass climate migration in her book Nomad Century - How To Survive The Climate Upheaval.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:08 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.