Radio Ecoshock Show
mass migration as banks pump up fossil fuels
Gaia Vince, April Merleaux
April 14, 2024, midnight
Are your savings helping the mad new expansion of fossil fuels? From RAN, Dr. April Merleaux names big banks expanding oil, gas & coal from the Arctic to the Amazon. From London, broadcaster, author, and science journalist Gaia Vince talks about the coming mass climate migration in her book Nomad Century - How To Survive The Climate Upheaval.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:08 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

