April 14, 2024: O Lord, increase my bewilderment

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: New Ghanaian music from Jembaa Groove and Florence Adooni; the South Bronx's fabulous Ghetto Brothers; brand new singles by Altın Gün and Liraz; music from two films by Hisham Mayet that will be screened next weekend at the James River Film Festival; more sounds of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic; Senegal and Mali meet Australia in Ausecuma Beats

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 | Nigeria-England UK | Mo Ṣe B'ọ́lá Tán | The Confluence | Wah Wah 45s | 2024

Jembaa Groove | Germany-Ghana-Benin-Israel-Portugal-England UK-Cuba | Asem Ben | Ye Ankasa | We Ourselves | Agogo | 2024

Christie Azumah & The Uppers International | Ghana | Naam | Din Ya Sugri | Afrodisia | 1976

Florence Adooni | Ghana | Uh-Ah Song | Uh-Ah Song - Single | Philophon | 2024



Rene Lopez | USA | Steal Your Love | Paint The Moon Gold | Liberation Label | 2014

The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Girl From The Mountain | Power - Fuerza | Vampisoul | 2024-1972

La Perla | Colombia | Selva | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022

Carlinhos Brown | Brazil | Bog La Bag | Alfagamabetizado | EMI Odeon | 1996



Cherry Bandora | Germany-Israel-Greece | The Sound Of Baglama | Back To The Taverna | Rebel Up / Rumi Sounds | 2023

Project Gemini | England UK | After The Dawn | Colours & Light | Mr Bongo | 2024

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Vallahi Yok | Vallahi Yok / Kırık Cam - Single | ATO | 2024

Liraz | Israel | Haarf | Haarf - Single | Batov | 2024



Koudede & Ousenni | Niger | Bismillah | Folk Music Of The Sahel, Vol. 1: Niger | Sublime Frequencies | 2014

Abdou Adamon, Moussa Baho & Rabiou Moussa | Niger | Al Fulani | Folk Music Of The Sahel, Vol. 1: Niger | Sublime Frequencies | 2014

Group Doueh | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Dun Dan | Guitar Music From The Western Sahara | Sublime Frequencies | 2007

Group Doueh | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Zayna Jumma | Zayna Jumma | Sublime Frequencies | 2011



Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Metal, Madera | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024

Shueta | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Wadna | Mariem Hassan Con Leyoad | Nubenegra | 2002

Mariem Hassan | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Addumua | El Aaiun Egdat | Nubenegra | 2012



Ausecuma Beats | Sénégal-Mali-Australia | Farafina | Dakar Bamako | Music In Exile | 2024

Nuru Kane | Sénégal | Afrika | Exile | Riverboat | 2013

Cheikh Lô | Burkina Faso-Sénégal | Kelle Magni | Lamp Fall | World Circuit | 2005

So Kalmery | RD Congo-France | Hey! Mama Liza | Brakka System | World Village | 2008



