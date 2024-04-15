The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
April 15, 2024, midnight
New Ghanaian music from Jembaa Groove and Florence Adooni; the South Bronx's fabulous Ghetto Brothers; brand new singles by Altın Gün and Liraz; music from two films by Hisham Mayet that will be screened next weekend at the James River Film Festival; more sounds of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic; Senegal and Mali meet Australia in Ausecuma Beats
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 | Nigeria-England UK | Mo Ṣe B'ọ́lá Tán | The Confluence | Wah Wah 45s | 2024
Jembaa Groove | Germany-Ghana-Benin-Israel-Portugal-England UK-Cuba | Asem Ben | Ye Ankasa | We Ourselves | Agogo | 2024
Christie Azumah & The Uppers International | Ghana | Naam | Din Ya Sugri | Afrodisia | 1976
Florence Adooni | Ghana | Uh-Ah Song | Uh-Ah Song - Single | Philophon | 2024

Rene Lopez | USA | Steal Your Love | Paint The Moon Gold | Liberation Label | 2014
The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Girl From The Mountain | Power - Fuerza | Vampisoul | 2024-1972
La Perla | Colombia | Selva | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022
Carlinhos Brown | Brazil | Bog La Bag | Alfagamabetizado | EMI Odeon | 1996

Cherry Bandora | Germany-Israel-Greece | The Sound Of Baglama | Back To The Taverna | Rebel Up / Rumi Sounds | 2023
Project Gemini | England UK | After The Dawn | Colours & Light | Mr Bongo | 2024
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Vallahi Yok | Vallahi Yok / Kırık Cam - Single | ATO | 2024
Liraz | Israel | Haarf | Haarf - Single | Batov | 2024

Koudede & Ousenni | Niger | Bismillah | Folk Music Of The Sahel, Vol. 1: Niger | Sublime Frequencies | 2014
Abdou Adamon, Moussa Baho & Rabiou Moussa | Niger | Al Fulani | Folk Music Of The Sahel, Vol. 1: Niger | Sublime Frequencies | 2014
Group Doueh | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Dun Dan | Guitar Music From The Western Sahara | Sublime Frequencies | 2007
Group Doueh | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Zayna Jumma | Zayna Jumma | Sublime Frequencies | 2011

Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Metal, Madera | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024
Shueta | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Wadna | Mariem Hassan Con Leyoad | Nubenegra | 2002
Mariem Hassan | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Addumua | El Aaiun Egdat | Nubenegra | 2012

Ausecuma Beats | Sénégal-Mali-Australia | Farafina | Dakar Bamako | Music In Exile | 2024
Nuru Kane | Sénégal | Afrika | Exile | Riverboat | 2013
Cheikh Lô | Burkina Faso-Sénégal | Kelle Magni | Lamp Fall | World Circuit | 2005
So Kalmery | RD Congo-France | Hey! Mama Liza | Brakka System | World Village | 2008

Download Program Podcast
01:59:56 1 April 14, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 