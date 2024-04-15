The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Canadians re-creating the craft
Weekly Program
Andra Zlatescu, musician, and Laura Hokstad, podcast host, are both Canadian witches.
April 15, 2024, midnight
Two Canadians - one from a Scottish background and one from a Romanian background - discuss their historic links to witchcraft, their self-discovery as witches, and their analyses of what is happening with the craft. Both are featured in the recent documentary Coven.
Interview by Robin Eriksson, excerpted from the program IntraVenus, on campus-community radio CJSF-FM; audio from Coven, on CBC Gem; audio from Terror Tarot Series on Rue Morgue TV; music excerpt from Baba Yaga, performed by Willow Switch and available on BandCamp. Series Producer, Frieda Werden
Interview heavily edited for time, mainly by removing instances of "like" and "you know."

00:28:56 1 April 15, 2024
Canada
