WINGS #01-24 New Witches

Subtitle: Canadians re-creating the craft

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andra Zlatescu, musician, and Laura Hokstad, podcast host, are both Canadian witches.

Date Published: April 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: Two Canadians - one from a Scottish background and one from a Romanian background - discuss their historic links to witchcraft, their self-discovery as witches, and their analyses of what is happening with the craft. Both are featured in the recent documentary Coven.

Credits: Interview by Robin Eriksson, excerpted from the program IntraVenus, on campus-community radio CJSF-FM; audio from Coven, on CBC Gem; audio from Terror Tarot Series on Rue Morgue TV; music excerpt from Baba Yaga, performed by Willow Switch and available on BandCamp. Series Producer, Frieda Werden

Notes: Interview heavily edited for time, mainly by removing instances of "like" and "you know."



