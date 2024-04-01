The Resistance Axis is Winning, Israel is Losing

Subtitle:

Program Type: Regular Show

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Siegfried Barazov

Contributor: Back in the USSR Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: The recent Iranian strikes on Israel's military bases reveal the weakness of the Apartheid state, which is bogged down on multiple fronts and facing defeat. Palestine will be free.

Credits: Ben Norton: "Iran had legal right to counter-attack Israel in self-defense,"

Grayzone: "Gaza aid port: another shameless Biden PR stunt,"

Richard Medhurst: "Israel is losing the war on six fronts,"

Lowkey: "Soundtrack to the Struggle,"

Notes: Back in the USSR Blog:

