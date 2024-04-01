The recent Iranian strikes on Israel's military bases reveal the weakness of the Apartheid state, which is bogged down on multiple fronts and facing defeat. Palestine will be free.
Ben Norton: "Iran had legal right to counter-attack Israel in self-defense," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p1-Psc0Un8&t=627s Grayzone: "Gaza aid port: another shameless Biden PR stunt," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZPcE_hV3uA Richard Medhurst: "Israel is losing the war on six fronts," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMBgESVkTx4 Lowkey: "Soundtrack to the Struggle," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISGeYafLSXg
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-resistance-axis-is-winning-israel.html