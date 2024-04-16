The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-15-24
Weekly Program
Ann Bannon.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 16, 2024, midnight
Ann Bannon’s Beebo turns pulp into Pride; Germany simplifies its legal gender change process, while the Vatican claims that gender affirmation violates “human dignity”, a small U.S. college association bans trans female sports competitors, 3 new Idaho bills add to the state’s trans oppression, a Florida teacher beats “Don’t Say Gay” and wins her preferred pronouns case, and The North Face turns the other cheek to a new far-right boycott.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & Lucia Chappelle and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Billy Joel, Sam Cooke, Desi Arnaz, Doris Day.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
