Ann Bannon’s Beebo turns pulp into Pride; Germany simplifies its legal gender change process, while the Vatican claims that gender affirmation violates “human dignity”, a small U.S. college association bans trans female sports competitors, 3 new Idaho bills add to the state’s trans oppression, a Florida teacher beats “Don’t Say Gay” and wins her preferred pronouns case, and The North Face turns the other cheek to a new far-right boycott. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & Lucia Chappelle and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Billy Joel, Sam Cooke, Desi Arnaz, Doris Day.
