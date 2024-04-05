The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Leopold is the author of Wall Street's War on Workers
Chris Hedges and Les Leopold
April 16, 2024, midnight
How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the working-class - And What to Do About It. Published on Feb. 22, 2024

Chris Hedges interviewed Leopold on April 5, 2024 on The Real News Network. Hedges is an American journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister. He hosts the program The Chris Hedges Report on The Real News Network.

This is a 26 minute excerpt of an extraordinary 54 minute video that I urge you to see on line under the title: Billionaires are pillaging America. How to fight back?

Please make use of the facts and strategies presented in this program, they might play a crucial role in the upcoming election.
DATE: 2024/04/05
CREDIT: The Real News Network

240416_hedges_leopold_billionaires_pillage Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 April 16, 2024
