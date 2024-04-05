Summary: How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the working-class - And What to Do About It. Published on Feb. 22, 2024



Chris Hedges interviewed Leopold on April 5, 2024 on The Real News Network. Hedges is an American journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister. He hosts the program The Chris Hedges Report on The Real News Network.



This is a 26 minute excerpt of an extraordinary 54 minute video that I urge you to see on line under the title: Billionaires are pillaging America. How to fight back?



Please make use of the facts and strategies presented in this program, they might play a crucial role in the upcoming election.

