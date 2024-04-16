The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Maria Gallucci
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 16, 2024, midnight
When it comes to energy transitions, marine vessels tend to get overlooked, even though they are some of the worst polluters of our oceans and air. The heavy duty diesel fuel used by most ships presents serious problems for the planet. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Maria Gallucci, a Senior Reporter at Canary Media, who describes efforts being made to transform boats and ships into zero emission marine fleets. We look at a project to electrify tugboats in San Diego, a cutting-edge hydrogen ferry about to launch in San Francisco, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the international cargo shipping space.
Track: Nyack
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Outta Here
Label: N/A
Year: 2002

Track: Shipbuilding
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: Punch The Clock
Label: Columbia
Year: 1983

Track: Southern Cross
Artist: Crosby Stills & Nash
Album: Daylight Again
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1982

00:29:00 1 April 16, 2024
San Francisco
