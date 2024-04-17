The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
May Day 2024, Fighting to Break Free of ALL the Chains! Plus, “God” and Basketball, Taking on Netflix' Anti-Communist distortions, and Human Nature
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (The RevComs); Noche Diaz (RevCom Corps); Lenny Wolff (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 17, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian, the Bible vs Communist Manifesto. Noche Diaz and Sunsara Taylor discuss Revolutionary May Day 2024. Lenny Wolff on NCAA basketball coach Dawn Staley and "god." Easter F*cking Sunday—A Play by David Damnit. Raymond Lotta on The Big Problem with Netflix's “3 Body Problem.” REVOLUTION 21: There is no such thing as "human nature" (an excerpt from Bob Avakian's social media post). Noche Diaz reflects at the experience of looking at the recent Eclipse, together with others.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 18:08 and 34:08 and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240417 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 17, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 