Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released April 17, 2024
2
Assaf Kfoury, Boston University professor; Julie Dermansky, independent journalist; Katie Herchenroeder, Mother Jones magazine fellow
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
April 17, 2024, midnight
After Iran Retaliation Against Israel's Bombing of Embassy in Syria, Netanyahu Threatens Counterattack; Media Coverage Lapse of 2023 Marathon Petroleum Refinery Fire Leaves Residents Vulnerable; Arizona Supreme Court Revives 'Zombie' 1864 Abortion Ban

