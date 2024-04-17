This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between The Lines for April 17, 2024
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released April 17, 2024
Program Type: 2
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Assaf Kfoury, Boston University professor; Julie Dermansky, independent journalist; Katie Herchenroeder, Mother Jones magazine fellow
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: April 17, 2024, midnight
Summary: After Iran Retaliation Against Israel's Bombing of Embassy in Syria, Netanyahu Threatens Counterattack; Media Coverage Lapse of 2023 Marathon Petroleum Refinery Fire Leaves Residents Vulnerable; Arizona Supreme Court Revives 'Zombie' 1864 Abortion Ban
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between The Lines - 128 kbps
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: April 17, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 2