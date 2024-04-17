Notes: setlist coming asap * ~ * ~*



4 hero - Universal Love - *



Zero 7 - * distractions - Bugz In The Attic Remix [ feat Sia ]



Susumu Yokota - King of Darkness - Swell Sessions Remix



Towa Tei - MARS ( SUNSHIP REMIX ) - * - * ~



Ayumi Hamasaki - Endless Sorrow (Hex Hecter Main Radio Mix)



Kerrier District - Squaredance - Kerrier District



Rebrith Brass Band - I Feel Like Bustin Loose



Rebrith Brass Band - D0 Watcha Wanna Pt. III





Massive Attack - Teardrop -Mezzanine



will add these soon



Shystie , Lady Sov, Frost P , and ___Z __ - The Battle



*** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~



J Dilla & N’Dea Davenport - Whatever You Want



Black Star - Respiration (Flying High INSTR. )



erykah badu - I WANT YOU - WORlDWIDE UNDERGROUND



*** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~