Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
April 17, 2024, midnight
setlist coming asap * ~ * ~*

4 hero - Universal Love - *

Zero 7 - * distractions - Bugz In The Attic Remix [ feat Sia ]

Susumu Yokota - King of Darkness - Swell Sessions Remix

Towa Tei - MARS ( SUNSHIP REMIX ) - * - * ~

Ayumi Hamasaki - Endless Sorrow (Hex Hecter Main Radio Mix)

Kerrier District - Squaredance - Kerrier District

Rebrith Brass Band - I Feel Like Bustin Loose

Rebrith Brass Band - D0 Watcha Wanna Pt. III


Massive Attack - Teardrop -Mezzanine

will add these soon

Shystie , Lady Sov, Frost P , and ___Z __ - The Battle

*** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~

J Dilla & N’Dea Davenport - Whatever You Want

Black Star - Respiration (Flying High INSTR. )

erykah badu - I WANT YOU - WORlDWIDE UNDERGROUND

*** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~ *** ``` *** ~~

