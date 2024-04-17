Summary: Every April, various Western countries bring charges against some member of the Rwandan diaspora. They do this in solidarity with Paul Kagame's regime in Rwanda. Because April 6-7 was the moment Kagame's RPF went on the attack and pursued a war of conquest and enjoyed unanimous support of the NATO gang, the "cruelest month", as T.S. Eliot described it, Rwanda's allies arrest someone to intimidate others of the diaspora. This year a man in Ohio and another in Belgium. They will not receive the presumption of innocence, because the process is largely symbolic and the media is relied upon to put "genocide" in all their headlines.



Tony Leah, Unifor member and labour historian. The United Autoworkers continue to show what can be accomplished with class-conscious leadership. Their next ambitious goal, after humbling the Big Three, is to organize autoworkers in states that are very anti-union. The effort will be "old school", the UAW will turn to rank-and-file workers to devise and carry out the drive. ALSO Tony L. points out Electric Vehicles are here to stay and North American automakers seem inept, and maybe unwilling. to face the fact. Ford is pushing back the start at its Oakville plant. Meanwhile China is advancing its EV production by leaps and bounds.



Closing commentary of Phil Taylor: Israel attacked the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the US/Canada/UK looked on and said nothing. In Ecuador the army entered the Mexican embassy and kidnapped an Ecuadorean political leader seeking asylum. Again, the great white north looked away. Western hypocrites, sewing the wind oblivious and arrogant, they will reap the whirlwind.