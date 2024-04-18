The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 18, 2024, midnight
Putumayo continues to make world music accessible to the globally-curious. We sample two of their latest compilations off the top. Talk about global music projects; Vancouver's Los Furios have just released Old Ghosts recorded in different venues, studios, kitchens and hemispheres between Canada and New Zealand. We bring a debut. And, Elisapie from Nunavik in Northern Quebec recalls the radio hits that affected her on her new album of covers, Inuktitut. It's hard to beat World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Misumera - Tujivinjari
RAM - Kafou
Los Furios - Crazy World CANCON
Aziza Brahim - Thajliba
Meklit - Digging For Love
Elisapie - Going To California CANCON
Listolet - Stary Dum
DJ Brahms - Fana
Ndox Electrique - He Yay Nalineu
Za! & Perrate - Tarareos
Temporal Waves - Data Cassette Sunrise CANCON
Crystal Fighters - End The Suffering
Radiotronica - Agujero de Gusano

59:36

World Beat Canada April 20 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:36 1 April 18, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 