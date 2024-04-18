Summary: Putumayo continues to make world music accessible to the globally-curious. We sample two of their latest compilations off the top. Talk about global music projects; Vancouver's Los Furios have just released Old Ghosts recorded in different venues, studios, kitchens and hemispheres between Canada and New Zealand. We bring a debut. And, Elisapie from Nunavik in Northern Quebec recalls the radio hits that affected her on her new album of covers, Inuktitut. It's hard to beat World Beat Canada!