Vishten regroup as Vishten Connexions with help from a few illustrious friends, Yann Falquet from Genticorum solos a new album, Les Secrets Du Ciel (The Secrets Of Heaven). We share one on this week's show. The best in contemporary Celtic music for over 20 years, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Eileen Ivers - Craic With Jack Young Dubliners - Saints And Sinners Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON Yann Falquet - Sutherland's March CANCON Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre The Comas - Finola And Tom's Hornpipe Jim Moray - Bristol Harbour The Go Set - Opportunities The Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON Flook - Reel For Rubik Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder Barleyjuice - Jig Set Afro Celt Sound System - Release