The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 18, 2024, midnight
Vishten regroup as Vishten Connexions with help from a few illustrious friends, Yann Falquet from Genticorum solos a new album, Les Secrets Du Ciel (The Secrets Of Heaven). We share one on this week's show. The best in contemporary Celtic music for over 20 years, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Eileen Ivers - Craic With Jack
Young Dubliners - Saints And Sinners
Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON
Yann Falquet - Sutherland's March CANCON
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre
The Comas - Finola And Tom's Hornpipe
Jim Moray - Bristol Harbour
The Go Set - Opportunities
The Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON
Flook - Reel For Rubik
Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder
Barleyjuice - Jig Set
Afro Celt Sound System - Release

59:51

Celt In A Twist April 21 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 April 18, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 