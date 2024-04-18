Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- This week France 24 had many important international press reviews and so half of todays SWR come from there. The first is about the proposed law in the UK that will ban anyone born in 2009 or later from ever buying cigarettes- it is very controversial but may be implemented. Of course the bigger story has been the retaliatory strikes on Israel that Iran attempted- first the Middle East press from Israel to Iran. Then the international press from the Guardian in the UK and the US. Next Zelensky criticized the West for directly defending Israel while treating Ukraine differently. The Washington Post reported on Ukraine bombing Russian oil refineries. Liz Truss who was the UK Prime Minister for 49 days is backing Donald Trump and would like to lead the Tory party again. The Jordan Times says they intercepted Iranian missiles to protect themselves not Israel. The UK based Middle East Eye points out that Jordan has the largest number of Palestinian refugees. Then several reports on the election for Prime Minister in India- the election will take about 2 months and Modi is generally considered a certain winner. Press reviews include how Modi made India a much larger international force, how human rights have diminished under his rule, and how he had the current opposition leaders arrested and prosecuted.



From JAPAN- Japanese firm Nippon Steel is in the process of acquiring US Steel though Biden is opposed to it- the shareholders voted to complete the sale. A report on the process of determining where to bury nuclear waste in Japan. Australia has announced a new defense strategy including a much larger budget. An Israeli poll found 70% of the citizens oppose a counterstrike against Iran. The US Pacific Fleet provocatively flew through the Taiwan Strait.



From CUBA- Venezuelan President Maduro says the US has not lifted the sanctions that it said would end a year ago. Americans demanding a ceasefire in Gaza blocked major roads in California, Illinois, New York, and Oregon. Police in Germany raided and shut down a pro-Palestinian conference in Berlin.



