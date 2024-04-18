The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 428
Michael Welch, Dimitri Lascaris, Larry C Johnson, Janine Solanki, Ed Lehman, Ken Stone
April 18, 2024, midnight
This week, we are now focused on what happens next now that Iran has drawn a line in the sand no longer tolerating further offences against their citizenry like the APRIL 1ST ATTACK on their embassy in Damascus, and speaking to two expert guests who relay what they understand about what happened last weekend and what it potentially means for the region and for all humanity . In our first half hour we have journalist, lawyer and activist Dimitri Lascaris talking about the legal logistics of the various players of the war and about his most recent trip to the area. In our second half hour, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson offers his critique of the Iran attack, the consequences of an israeli counter-retaliation and the prosepcts of the US intervening militarily on the Israeli side. Finally, he hear from groups across Canada about what they plan to do this weekend in their attempts to confine the authority of the Israeli bull in a china shop.
