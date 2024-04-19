The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
3
Father John Dear
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 19, 2024, midnight
This episode features Father John Dear, an American Catholic priest, peace activist, lecturer, and author of 35 books on peace and nonviolence. He has spoken on peace around the world, organized hundreds of demonstrations against war, injustice and nuclear weapons, and been arrested 85 times in acts of nonviolent civil disobedience against war, injustice, poverty, nuclear weapons and environmental destruction. He has been nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Father John Dear spoke in Binghamton, NY on April 4th, 2024.
Audio recorded/edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button.

Thanks!

Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent

Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:
https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Essential Dissent Online:

Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks
Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh
a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub
Twitter: https://twitter.com/e_Dissent
There are 4 versions of this talk on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full talk (minus the audience questions) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).

Version 2: A 58 minute edit of the talk optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes my intro and outro.

Version 3: The full talk (minus the audience questions) optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.

Version 4: A 58 minute edit of the talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.

You can also download the above files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link:
https://1drv.ms/f/s!AgR3-KWytgTznbB-PyKzR9qnG2Nrdg?e=A6LZIs

Note to Radio Station Personnel - Please make note of this link:
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AgR3-KWytgTzgZw_aOI2oDkhLhlrkw?e=fPuqpV
You can use it to download all or part of the R4A Essential Dissent archive (in at least .wav format) via my OneDrive account, and I plan to continue to post new episodes to that account even if R4A at some point becomes non-functional.

Father John Dear 011139 -24 LUFS Download Program Podcast
Full version optimized for RADIO PLAY
01:11:39 1 April 4, 2024
Binghamton, NY
  View Script
    
 01:11:39  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Father John Dear Download Program Podcast
58 minute edit optimized for RADIO PLAY
00:58:00 1 April 4, 2024
Binghamton, NY
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Father John Dear Download Program Podcast
Full version optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE
01:11:39 1 April 4, 2024
Binghamton, NY
  View Script
    
 01:11:39  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Father John Dear Download Program Podcast
58 minute edit optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE
00:58:00 1 April 4, 2024
Binghamton, NY
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 