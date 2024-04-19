The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
When The Glass Is Half Full… And Half Empty
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 19, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, Dysfunctional, that’s Demolition 23. So ahh welcome to our mildly dysfunctional radio café, I'm Scott Clark and this is episode 385. This time the Sonic Café asks the question, is the glass half full, or half empty? Sometimes it can be both. Comedian Brian McKim is here to explain. Our eclectic music mix is pulled from 52 years and includes, none of us are free, a great Ray Charles & Eric Clapton collaboration. Also Radiohead, Oasis, Sly & The Family Stone, The Woggles, The Mother Truckers and more, including the Sonic Café’s first ever Two-for-Two feature, it’s a new thing we really like, this time we’ll spin The Animals original 1965 classic We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place, followed by a 2012 cover from the Romantics. Cool stuff! And finally, like everyone, we’ve embraced Artificial Intelligence here at the café. What could possibly go wrong, right? Well nothing, because we’ve got Starship Captain James T. Kirk on our side, he possesses the reasoning ability to force any AI to destroy itself. So yeah we’re boldly going into the future. So ahh let’s Take It Away, here’s Paul McCartney and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dysfunctional
Artist: Demolition 23
LP: Demolition 23
Yr: 1994
Song 2: Take It Away
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: Tug of War
Yr: 1982
Song 3: 15 Step
Artist: Radiohead
LP: In Rainbows
Yr: 2007
Song 4: The Joys Of Confusing People On The Internet
Artist: Brian McKim
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: None Of Us Are Free
Artist: Ray Charles & Eric Clapton
LP: My World
Yr: 1993
Song 6: Lyla
Artist: Oasis
LP: Don't Believe The Truth
Yr: 2005
Song 7: M'Lady
Artist: Sly & The Family Stone
LP: The Essential Sly & The Family Stone
Year: 1968
Song 8: Keep on Keepin' On
Artist: The Woggles
LP: The Big Beat Bonus EP
Yr: 2018
Song 9: We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place
Artist: The Animals
LP: Original Hits
Yr: 1965
Song 10: We Gotta Get out of This Place
Artist: The Romantics
LP: Daydream Believer / We Gotta Get out of This Place
Yr: 2020
Song 11: Summer of Love
Artist: The Mother Truckers
LP: Van Tour
Yr: 2014
Song 12: Back Against the Wall [Live]
Artist: Cage The Elephant
LP: Unpeeled [Live]
Yr: 2017
Song 13: Ecstasy
Artist: Raspberries
LP: Side 3
Yr: 1973
Song 14: Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
Artist: Roger Daltrey
LP: As Long As I Have You
Yr: 2018
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

