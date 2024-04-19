The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
TBR 240419 - Green is the New Green*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
April 19, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show goes around and comes around as we take pictures of history and as we tell the dirty secrets of Afghanistan. In Part 2 we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and for the feature piece we point out how the elites are coopting a lot of ‘green’ organizations and NGO’s.

Perfidy mixed with iconoclasm. It’s the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 4th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Intro
Music: Focus
00:00—01:11

What Went Around Came Around
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat
01:11—04:42

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Years
Music: Shiina Ringo with Saito Neko
04:42—10:33

He Came Around but Didn’t Go Around
Music: Reptile Palace Orchestra
10:31—14:55

The Dirty Secret of Afghanistan
Music: Psycho Le Cemu — Mucca Pazza — Tina S — Mike Oldfield
14:53—26:53

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:53—27:18

Martin Luther King’s Unacknowledged Sacrifice
Music: Quincy Jones — Laura Lace
27:17—30:48

Green is the New Green
Music: The Rutles — Evelyn Glennie
30:47—39:05

———————————————————

Music Intro
39:04—39:17

Glitch
by The Sidh
39:16—40:46

I'm Just a Sidh in Ireland
by The Sidh
40:42—44:22

Iridium
by The Sidh
44:20—48:32

N.i_T-R_(O)
by The Sidh
48:23—52:52

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:48—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:15

Suddenly...(I Miss Carpaty)
by Gogol Bordello
0:13—5:50

Credits
5:48—6:00

TBR 240419 - Green is the New Green* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 April 18, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
TBR 240419 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 April 18, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 