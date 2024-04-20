The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
April 20, 2024, midnight


Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from the Osage Nation, Marx Cassity is in the house. Singer, Songwriter and performer, their new album is out, entitled “2 Sacred.” A nice mix of “Acoustic Soul Rock.” Marx is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place, on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/marx-cassity

Enjoy music from Marx Cassity, Brianna Lea Pruett, Natalia Clavier, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Ryan LittleEagle, Tom Frear
Caleigh Cardinal, Sebastian Gaskin, PaulStar, Mike Bern, The Jerry Cans, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, The Bloodshots, Jota Quest, Q052, David Strickland, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jalmy, Rhonda Head, Kwiat, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Chantil Dukart, Jamie Coon, Mamarudegyal MTHC, B-Side Players, Shauit, Sly Mestokosho, Blackbird, Garret T. Willie, Ed Koban, 1915 and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

