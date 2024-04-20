Summary:



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from the Osage Nation, Marx Cassity is in the house. Singer, Songwriter and performer, their new album is out, entitled “2 Sacred.” A nice mix of “Acoustic Soul Rock.” Marx is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place, on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/marx-cassity



Enjoy music from Marx Cassity, Brianna Lea Pruett, Natalia Clavier, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Ryan LittleEagle, Tom Frear

Caleigh Cardinal, Sebastian Gaskin, PaulStar, Mike Bern, The Jerry Cans, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, The Bloodshots, Jota Quest, Q052, David Strickland, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jalmy, Rhonda Head, Kwiat, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Chantil Dukart, Jamie Coon, Mamarudegyal MTHC, B-Side Players, Shauit, Sly Mestokosho, Blackbird, Garret T. Willie, Ed Koban, 1915 and much much more.



