The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
April 21, 2024, midnight
We'll celebrate those born in Taurus with Cannonball Adderley, spin a set of Afrobeat from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Lijadu Sisters, and Ebo Taylor, Jr., and head to Soulville with Aretha Franklin and Woodstock with Sly & the Family Stone.
UpFront Soul #2024.15 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "Nuruttetai" from GO TO FUNK
Sly & The Family Stone "You Can Make It If You Try" from The Essential Sly & The Family Stone
Aretha Franklin "Soulville" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 2
Rasputin's Stash "Dark Moon" from Hidden Stash on Athens of the North
Ahmad Jamal "M.A.S.H. Theme" from M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)
Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Tears are Made of Dreams" from Sugarcane
Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin'
Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk
Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run
Santiago "Feelin' Good" on Athens of the North
Blackbuster "Old Man" from Funk Mode
Rasheed Ali "We Got Soul" from 1968 Black Power on Digital Rain Factory
The Famous Davis Sisters "Jonah" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 1
Fats Domino "Every Night About This Time" from The Complete Hits 1950-62, Vol. 1
Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from The Complete Twinight Singles
Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983
The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory
Cannonball Adderley "Taurus" from The Soul Zodiac
Kahil El'Zabar Quartet "We'll Get Through This" from A Time for Healing
Voices of East Harlem "Right On, Be Free" from Right On, Be Free
Melvin Sparks "Get Down with the Get Down" on Rocafort
Nikki Giovanni "This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem)" from The Truth Is On the Way
Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis
King Curtis "The Weight" from Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis
Chuck Bridges "Keep Your Faith" from SuperFunk 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

UpFrontSoul202415h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 April 21, 2024
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 