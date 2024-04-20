Summary: Stanislaus Mbonampeka, 82, was a Rwandan lawyer who defended people accused of involvement with the RPF, the army that entered Rwanda in October of 1990, he was also a founding member of one of the major opposition parties seeking democratic change in the years leading up to war and massacres in 1994. So why is Belgium charging him now, 30 years after the '94 events? It would appear there is a new unnamed crime: failure to support and embrace the RPF led by the one-man ruler, Paul Kagame.

Patrice Mbonyumutwa provide a necessary outline of the case.