Summary: Tune in to Backbeat this week to hear music you probably won't hear anywhere else. Wynonie Harris leads the parade, The Louvin Brothers preach, we'll hear a popular Mexican trio, a groundbreaking bluegrass instrumental featuring a future member of The Byrds, new music from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys that combines classic 50s honky-tonk with great songwriting, Cab Calloway kicking gongs, and an early rock & roll classic by Johnny Burnett that nobody heard until 13 years after it was recorded.

Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.