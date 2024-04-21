Tune in to Backbeat this week to hear music you probably won't hear anywhere else. Wynonie Harris leads the parade, The Louvin Brothers preach, we'll hear a popular Mexican trio, a groundbreaking bluegrass instrumental featuring a future member of The Byrds, new music from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys that combines classic 50s honky-tonk with great songwriting, Cab Calloway kicking gongs, and an early rock & roll classic by Johnny Burnett that nobody heard until 13 years after it was recorded. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Wynonie Harris - Wynonie's Boogie 1947 Lattie Moore - Juke Joint Johnny 1953 The Louvin Brothers - Preach the Gospel 1958 Los Panchos - Mi Magdalena 1961 The Four Internes - It's All Right Now 1953 The Consolers - Remember Me 1963 Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Leaving It All Behind 2006 Kentucky Colonels - Listen To The Mockingbird 1964 Bobby Mitchell - She Couldn't Be Found 1954 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Nothin' Good Happens After Midnite 2024 Cab Calloway & His Orchestra - Kicking The Gong Around 1931 Lil Greenwood, Little Willie Littlefield, Piano - Monday Morning Blues 1952 Desmond Dekker - Pickney Gal 1969 Jenks "Tex" Carman - Locust Hill Rag 1953 Marvin & Johnny - Cherry Pie 1954 The Paramount Singers - Peace In The Valley Jimmy Wakely - Oklahoma Hills 1949 Johnny Burnette & The Rock 'N' Roll Trio. - Rock Therapy 1956 Bo Diddley - Spend My Life With You 1959 Perez Prado - La Rubia 1965