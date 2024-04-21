The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 21, 2024, midnight
Tune in to Backbeat this week to hear music you probably won't hear anywhere else. Wynonie Harris leads the parade, The Louvin Brothers preach, we'll hear a popular Mexican trio, a groundbreaking bluegrass instrumental featuring a future member of The Byrds, new music from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys that combines classic 50s honky-tonk with great songwriting, Cab Calloway kicking gongs, and an early rock & roll classic by Johnny Burnett that nobody heard until 13 years after it was recorded.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Wynonie Harris - Wynonie's Boogie 1947
Lattie Moore - Juke Joint Johnny 1953
The Louvin Brothers - Preach the Gospel 1958
Los Panchos - Mi Magdalena 1961
The Four Internes - It's All Right Now 1953
The Consolers - Remember Me 1963
Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Leaving It All Behind 2006
Kentucky Colonels - Listen To The Mockingbird 1964
Bobby Mitchell - She Couldn't Be Found 1954
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Nothin' Good Happens After Midnite 2024
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra - Kicking The Gong Around 1931
Lil Greenwood, Little Willie Littlefield, Piano - Monday Morning Blues 1952
Desmond Dekker - Pickney Gal 1969
Jenks "Tex" Carman - Locust Hill Rag 1953
Marvin & Johnny - Cherry Pie 1954
The Paramount Singers - Peace In The Valley
Jimmy Wakely - Oklahoma Hills 1949
Johnny Burnette & The Rock 'N' Roll Trio. - Rock Therapy 1956
Bo Diddley - Spend My Life With You 1959
Perez Prado - La Rubia 1965

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 21, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 