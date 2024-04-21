The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
& rising seas pushes more millions out
Weekly Program
Alex de Sherbinin, Benjamin Krauss
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 21, 2024, midnight
Extreme heat and rising seas will push hundreds of millions of people toward sanctuary. New compilation of previous interviews: Alex de Sherbinin reveals hundreds of millions of climate refugees expected by an unlikely source: the World Bank. What cities, deltas or whole countries will be lost? Scientist Benjamin Krauss at Climate Central joins us. Alex is back next week with all new shows. =
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song clip "Ashes to Atmosphere" lyrics Alex, music AI.
In the Affiliates version there is a break at 29:24 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

