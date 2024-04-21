|
Program Information
|Essential Dissent
Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
|April 21, 2024, midnight
| Something a bit different from me....a song I wrote, produced, recorded, and sang in my home studio.
|© 2023 Wilton Vought
As the license says, non-commercial use only.
Please notify me if you broadcast this. If the Contact Contributor button is not working, my email address is my first initial, my last name, at gmail.com
| Gaza (The First Day of Your Life)
|00:02:49
| April 21, 2024
