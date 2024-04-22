My Spring 2024 Fund Drive program: Ritmo Realidad, two hours of cumbia from around the world, from the 50s to today and from folkloric to the contemporary dance floor; mic manager is Eric Walters
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Kumbia Queers | Argentina-México | Mis Botas | Kumbia Nena! | Horario Invertido | 2007 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-México-USA | La Danza De Los Simpsons | Cuatro Tigres EP | Barbès | 2013 Señor Coconut Y Su Conjunto | Germany-Chile | Trans Europe Express | El Baile Alemán | Emperor Norton | 1999
Andres Landero Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | La Fiebre | Discos Fuentes | 1972 Lucho Bermudez Y Su Orquesta | Colombia | Arroz Con Coco | Arroz Con Coco - Single | Silver | 1954 Alfredo Gutiérrez | Colombia | El Solitario | El Mujeriego / El Solitario - Single | Tamborito | 1991 Conjunto Típico Vallenato | Colombia | Cumbia Sampuesana | Cumbia Sampuesana - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1953
El Dusty | USA-México | Kanto Negro (feat. Jah Fabio) | Cumbia City | Aftercluv | 2018 Palenke Soultribe | Colombia-USA | Blanco Y Negro (feat. Macondo y Mr. Vallenato) | Mar | Soultribe | 2013 Amaru Tribe | Australia-Colombia-Chile | Candela Viva | Between Two Worlds | Vibrating Planet | 2022
Grupo Kual? | México | One More Time (feat. Lila Downs & Akil Ammar) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022 El Hijo De La Cumbia | Argentina-Sweden-México-Uruguay | Ritmo Realidad (feat. Celso Piña and Alika y Nueva Alianza) | Genero Genero | Nacional | 2018 Hector Guerra | Bolivia-Spain-Mexico | La Cumbia Del Cuervo (feat. Alberto Pedraza) | Gracias Por Existir | Pachamama Dreams | 2015
Los Orientales De Paramonga | Perú | Sabor A Caña | El Trapiche / Sabor A Caña - Single | Sono Radio | 1971 Locobeach | USA-Venezuela | The Devil Is A Charmer | Psychedelic Disco Cumbia | Dorsal Fin / Peace & Rhythm | 2019 Grupo Armonía De Pucallpa | Perú | Selva Ardiente | Selva Ardiente - Single | Volcan | 198x Juaneco Y Su Combo | Perú | Un Shipibo En España | Recordando Al "Brujo" Fachin | Infopesa | 1973
Noblezza | Colombia | Coletera | Pura Melaza & Puro Love | Codiscos | 2020 Up, Bustle & Out | England UK | Cumbion Mountain | Mexican Sessions | Collision | 2007 Gypsyphonic Disko | USA | Solar Phonic | Nola-Phonic Volume 1 | self-released | 2010