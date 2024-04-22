Summary: Barbara Alice Mann, Ph.D., is a longtime Professor of Humanities at the University of Toledo. Among her numerous books are Daughters of Mother Earth (paperback as Make a Beautiful Way) and Iroquoian Women: The Gantowisas. She is an Ohio Bear Clan Seneca, community member and lives in her Ohio homeland. This talk was her keynote speech to the event A (M)otherworld Is Possible in Toronto, which was embedded in the 2nd World Congress on Matriarchal Studies, 2009. She contrasts the all-inclusive indigenous world with hierarchically imposed culture.