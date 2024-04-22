The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
vs. the sky god
April 22, 2024, midnight
Barbara Alice Mann, Ph.D., is a longtime Professor of Humanities at the University of Toledo. Among her numerous books are Daughters of Mother Earth (paperback as Make a Beautiful Way) and Iroquoian Women: The Gantowisas. She is an Ohio Bear Clan Seneca, community member and lives in her Ohio homeland. This talk was her keynote speech to the event A (M)otherworld Is Possible in Toronto, which was embedded in the 2nd World Congress on Matriarchal Studies, 2009. She contrasts the all-inclusive indigenous world with hierarchically imposed culture.
Recorded by Frieda Werden. Event convened by Genevieve Vaughan.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. For question, or pitches, email wingsradionews@gmail.com

