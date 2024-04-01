The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Back in the USSR
Siegfried Barazov
April 22, 2024
Despite the US veto of Palestinian UN membership and Israel's attack on Iran, the forces of Apartheid and Empire are being steadily worn down by effective resistance in Palestine and worldwide.
Breakthrough News: Israel is Instigating a Regional War with Iran
Breakthrough News: The Palestine Movement has completely undermined the US-Israel relationship
Geopolitical Economy Report: US Blocks the UN from Recognizing Palestine
Back in the USSR Blog:
