Paragraph 175 — The Movie & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-22-24

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nebraska State Senator Kathleen Kauth, Governor Jim Pillen, State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, State Senator Merv Reipe, State Senator John Fredrickson; Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman with Rupert Everett and audio clips from “Paragraph 175”; “Bluey’s” “Pr

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: A documentary film recalls the Nazis’ gay purge; a Nebraska state Senator-father knows best on a trans sports ban; England’s National Health Service slams pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, Ugandan activists appeal to the Supreme Court over the “Kill the Gays” law, U.S. Supremes allow Idaho to implement its trans youth care ban, West Virginia’s trans sports ban loses on appeal, Kansas and Arizona governors veto anti-trans bills, and “Bluey’s” chihuahua pal has 2 mums,

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.

ADVISORY: Some listeners may find descriptions of how gay men were treated in Nazi Germany in the “Paragraph 175” feature to be disturbing.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Steve Pride. Cameo: Adolph Hitler. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Doobie Brothers; The Carpenters.

