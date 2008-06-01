Ilan Pappé on the Crisis In Zionism

Subtitle:

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, presenter Ilan Pappé

Date Published: March 17, 2024, midnight

Summary: At a time when we are witnessing an Israeli-perpetrated genocide, and the International community fiddles while Gaza literally burns, we need to examine how this came to happen. What led to the horror we are witnessing in Palestine today? When you ask that question, the Israeli response is that the Hamas raid on Israel and the taking of hostages on October 7th is the cause for Israel's massive retaliation. But the facts go much deeper. Today we turn to the eminent Israeli historian, Ilan Pappé, to put this horror in perspective. The presentation you will hear was delivered at the University of California in Berkeley last Fall, shortly after the October 7th event, and is edited to meet time restrictions.

Credits:

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.



