This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, presenter Mazin Qumsiyeh
March 24, 2024, midnight
Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh speaks about Israel's lethal goals and plans.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

Mazin Qumsiyeh on Surviving a Genocide
00:48:47 1 April 23, 2024
Cambridge MA and elsewhere
