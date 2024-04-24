The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Daniel Nichanian
 Sea Change Radio
April 24, 2024, midnight
Election season is still a few months away, but the scent of it is already on the wind. There is a lot at stake in the presidential election, of course, but that’s not the only issue for voters in November. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Daniel Nichanian of Bolts Magazine to get a deeper understanding of the importance of the many down-ballot races on which Americans will be casting votes this fall. We examine state Supreme Court elections in Arizona and North Carolina, and discuss how abortion may affect various swing state races in places like Florida.
Track: Talkatif
Artist: Antibalas
Album: Talkatif
Label: Ninja Tune
Year: 2006

Track: Give The People What They Want
Artist: The O'Jays
Album: Survival
Label: Philadelphia International Records
Year: 1975

Track: This Land Is Your Land
Artist: Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
Album: Naturally
Label: Dap-Tone Records
Year: 2005

00:29:00 1 April 24, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
