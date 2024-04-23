The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Tony Leah
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
April 23, 2024, midnight
The mayor of Chicago welcomed this year's Labor Notes Conference to Chicago, the mayor having been a union activist himself. Delegates watched returns from the union organizing vote in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where VW workers voted to join UAW, that's in Tennessee one of the southern states that tries to block unions. And Shawn Fein came to the Notes conference with a militant message, organize as the working class, fight for a shorter work week, coordinate strike dates so that all contracts end on May Day, and American workers join in solidarity with rest of the world's workers

Interview with Tony Leah Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:36:36 1 April 23, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:36:36  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 