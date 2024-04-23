Summary: The mayor of Chicago welcomed this year's Labor Notes Conference to Chicago, the mayor having been a union activist himself. Delegates watched returns from the union organizing vote in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where VW workers voted to join UAW, that's in Tennessee one of the southern states that tries to block unions. And Shawn Fein came to the Notes conference with a militant message, organize as the working class, fight for a shorter work week, coordinate strike dates so that all contracts end on May Day, and American workers join in solidarity with rest of the world's workers