Program Information
TUC Radio
A crucial effort to ship humanitarian supplies to Gaza and bring about a ceasefire
Weekly Program
George Galloway and Colonel Ann Wright
 Maria Gilardin
April 24, 2024
“We are calling on countries around the world to pressure Israel to allow us “free and safe passage” to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.” That’s a message from Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of CODEPINK.

She is one of hundreds of participants from 32 countries that are now gathered in Istanbul, Turkey, to sail on three ships to Gaza, carrying 5,500 tons of humanitarian aid.

TUC Radio is helping spread the word of this crucial effort by quoting George Galloway from the UK, and former U.S. Colonel Ann Wright in an interview with Eleanor Goldfield of Project Censored. Also a brief clip from a news report by CNN from a press conference by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, held in the harbor of Istanbul, Turkey.

This program is placed into distribution to radio station on April 23rd, 2024. And as of this date the departure of the flotilla is scheduled for the last week of April.

Please keep searching the news for the Freedom Flotilla and make an effort to pick up radio and video transmissions on the internet from the three boats as they depart Istanbul and sail for Gaza. For updates go to https://freedomflotilla.org/


DATE: April 23, 2024
LOCATION: Internet
CREDIT: MOATS, Project Censored and CNN

TUC_240423_freedom_flotilla_to_gaza Download Program Podcast
00:29:30
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
