Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Voices On College Campuses: Why Is This Happening?
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (The RevComs); Michelle Xai (RevCom Corps); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 24, 2024, midnight
From USC to Columbia, What's Behind the Suppression and Repression of Pro-Palestinian Voices on College Campuses? Rafael Kadaris, the cancellation of Asna Tabassum's commencement speech at USC. Bob Avakian, American Exceptionalism (REVOLUTION 17). Michelle Xai on building for MayDay 2024. Refuting anti-communist slanders against the Revcoms and Bob Avakian. Plus, Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION 27.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 25:22 and can accommodate local ID if needed.

TMSS-240424 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 