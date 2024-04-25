TBR 240426 - The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers*

Subtitle: The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 25, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show reveals the temptation of forbidden tubers, amongst other things.



Never what you expect — only on the Thunderbolt!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired at various times in 2020



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro

Music: The Munchkins

00:00—00:54



Let There Be Light (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)

Music: Caravan Palace

00:54—03:29



Bubba Get Your Gun (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)

Music: Béla Fleck — Chrome Hoof

03:27—09:41



Believe Me! (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)

Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger

09:41—14:39



The Root of Evil (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)

Music: Speed Caravan — The Orchestre Surreal

14:39—27:00



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:00—27:24



It Doesn't Work Except When It Does (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)

Music: Jean Jacques Perrey — Davie Allan & The Arrows

27:24—36:39



The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)

Music: Ozric Tentacles

36:38—45:02



———————————————————



Music Intro

45:01—45:22



Whole Lotta Love vs. Beethoven 5th Symphony

by 2 Cellos

45:21—49:33



Mozart's Last Night

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

49:31—52:50



Credits / Disclaimer

52:46—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:32



Thunderstruck

by 2 Cellos

0:31—5:25



Credits

5:23—6:00



