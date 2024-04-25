|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|April 25, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show reveals the temptation of forbidden tubers, amongst other things.
Never what you expect — only on the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired at various times in 2020
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
Music: The Munchkins
00:00—00:54
Let There Be Light (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)
Music: Caravan Palace
00:54—03:29
Bubba Get Your Gun (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)
Music: Béla Fleck — Chrome Hoof
03:27—09:41
Believe Me! (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)
Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger
09:41—14:39
The Root of Evil (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)
Music: Speed Caravan — The Orchestre Surreal
14:39—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:00—27:24
It Doesn't Work Except When It Does (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey — Davie Allan & The Arrows
27:24—36:39
The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)
Music: Ozric Tentacles
36:38—45:02
———————————————————
Music Intro
45:01—45:22
Whole Lotta Love vs. Beethoven 5th Symphony
by 2 Cellos
45:21—49:33
Mozart's Last Night
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
49:31—52:50
Credits / Disclaimer
52:46—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:32
Thunderstruck
by 2 Cellos
0:31—5:25
Credits
5:23—6:00
| TBR 240426 - The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| April 25, 2024
|Olympia, WA
| View Script
|1
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|18
| TBR 240426 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| April 25, 2024
|Olympia, WA
| View Script
|1
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|19
