Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
April 25, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show reveals the temptation of forbidden tubers, amongst other things.

Never what you expect — only on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired at various times in 2020

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
Music: The Munchkins
00:00—00:54

Let There Be Light (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)
Music: Caravan Palace
00:54—03:29

Bubba Get Your Gun (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)
Music: Béla Fleck — Chrome Hoof
03:27—09:41

Believe Me! (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)
Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger
09:41—14:39

The Root of Evil (*Originally Aired February 21st, 2020)
Music: Speed Caravan — The Orchestre Surreal
14:39—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:00—27:24

It Doesn't Work Except When It Does (*Originally Aired January 17th, 2020)
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey — Davie Allan & The Arrows
27:24—36:39

The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers (*Originally Aired February 7th, 2020)
Music: Ozric Tentacles
36:38—45:02

———————————————————

Music Intro
45:01—45:22

Whole Lotta Love vs. Beethoven 5th Symphony
by 2 Cellos
45:21—49:33

Mozart's Last Night
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
49:31—52:50

Credits / Disclaimer
52:46—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:32

Thunderstruck
by 2 Cellos
0:31—5:25

Credits
5:23—6:00

TBR 240426 - The Temptation of Forbidden Tubers* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 April 25, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 18 Download File...
TBR 240426 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 April 25, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 19 Download File...
 