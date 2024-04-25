The opening plenary of the 2024 UNAC Conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. UNAC is the United National AntiWar Coalition.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.
Approximate Times (Full Version):
00:00:00 Joe Lombardo (Run Time: 7:41) 00:07:41 Ajamu Baraka (8:52) 00:16:33 Joe Lombardo (1:18) 00:17:51 Remi Schueler (5:05) 00:22:56 Husam Marajda (4:23) 00:27:19 Joe Lombardo (1:56) 00:29:15 Yasmin Hirsi (5:20) 00:34:35 Meredith Aby (17:08) 00:51:43 Anthony Taylor-Gouge (11:38) 01:03:21 Yasmin Hirsi (0:42) 01:04:03 Dünya (Sp?) (16:01) 01:20:04 Yasmin Hirsi (0:16) 01:20:20 Gillian Rath (7:24) 01:27:44 Yasmin Hirsi (0:15) 01:27:59 Latifah Moss (3:12) 01:31:11 Yasmin Hirsi (0:12) 01:31:23 Umberto Martin (5:42) 01:37:05 Q&A (8:56) 01:46:01 End
In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I silenced the 3 potentially offensive words that were present in this audio.
