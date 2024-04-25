The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Joe Lombardo, Ajamu Baraka, Yasmin Hirsi, Meredith Aby, Anthony Taylor-Gouge, Latifah Moss, Humberto Martin, Gillian Rath
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 25, 2024, midnight
The opening plenary of the 2024 UNAC Conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. UNAC is the United National AntiWar Coalition.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the United National AntiWar Coalition (UNAC).
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com.

Thanks!

There are SIX versions of Plenary 1 on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full plenary (01:46:01). A -24 LUFS Mp3 optimized for RADIO PLAY.

Version 2: A -19 LUFS Mp3 optimized for downloading onto a computer or mobile device for INDIVIDUAL USE. Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it takes up less space.

Version 3: Part 1 of the plenary (00:54:00). A -24 LUFS RADIO READY Mp3. Includes my intro and outro.

Version 4: A -19 LUFS Mp3 optimized for downloading onto a computer or mobile device for INDIVIDUAL USE. Identical content to Version 3, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it takes up less space.

Version 5: Part 2 of the plenary (00:56:00). A -24 LUFS RADIO READY Mp3. Includes my intro and outro.

Version 6: A -19 LUFS Mp3 optimized for downloading onto a computer or mobile device for INDIVIDUAL USE. Identical content to Version 5, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it takes up less space.

---

Approximate Times (Full Version):

00:00:00 Joe Lombardo (Run Time: 7:41)
00:07:41 Ajamu Baraka (8:52)
00:16:33 Joe Lombardo (1:18)
00:17:51 Remi Schueler (5:05)
00:22:56 Husam Marajda (4:23)
00:27:19 Joe Lombardo (1:56)
00:29:15 Yasmin Hirsi (5:20)
00:34:35 Meredith Aby (17:08)
00:51:43 Anthony Taylor-Gouge (11:38)
01:03:21 Yasmin Hirsi (0:42)
01:04:03 Dünya (Sp?) (16:01)
01:20:04 Yasmin Hirsi (0:16)
01:20:20 Gillian Rath (7:24)
01:27:44 Yasmin Hirsi (0:15)
01:27:59 Latifah Moss (3:12)
01:31:11 Yasmin Hirsi (0:12)
01:31:23 Umberto Martin (5:42)
01:37:05 Q&A (8:56)
01:46:01 End

---

In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I silenced the 3 potentially offensive words that were present in this audio.

---

You can also download these files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link:
