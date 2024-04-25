The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 429
Weekly Program
Michael Welch,Jacob Nordangard, Tom Nelson
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
April 25, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News hour, following the many climate related events as part of the recent Earth Day celebrations, we have decided to take a closer look at the generations long warnings and alarmism connected to climate change and explore the prospect that the UN and the elites who have orchestrated a lot of this activity may have other devious motives not connected to saving the planet, except of course for themselves. In our fist half hour, we have a chat with Tom Nelson, A climate skeptic and producer of the recent film Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth. Then in our second half hour, we speak with Jacob Nordangard about his recent book: Rockefeller, Controlling the Game, exploring how one of the most influential figures on the planet was able to both scientifically and politically anchor the climate issue.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 April 25, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 