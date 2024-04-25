Summary: This week, on the Global Research News hour, following the many climate related events as part of the recent Earth Day celebrations, we have decided to take a closer look at the generations long warnings and alarmism connected to climate change and explore the prospect that the UN and the elites who have orchestrated a lot of this activity may have other devious motives not connected to saving the planet, except of course for themselves. In our fist half hour, we have a chat with Tom Nelson, A climate skeptic and producer of the recent film Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth. Then in our second half hour, we speak with Jacob Nordangard about his recent book: Rockefeller, Controlling the Game, exploring how one of the most influential figures on the planet was able to both scientifically and politically anchor the climate issue.



