Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 25, 2024, midnight
Today's theme is Imagination Unlimited (by Claudio Corona). Quebec City Mexican-Canadian Boogat drops Del Horizonte with the album opener featuring Okan. From the imagination behind Eccodek and Peppermoth comes Sonova, funky grooves to heal a desperate world. Plus, Seville-based nuevo-flamenco from Yeli Yeli, and, in the words of Elisapie and The Westerlies, Wish You Were Here. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Claudio Corona - Imagination Unlimited
Yeli Yeli - Chavico
Boogat - Que i Chingx (feat.Okan)
Sonova - Say My Name
Carmelo Haze - Goza El Calor
AKKAN - Koko Ura
Elisapie - Wish You Were Here (w/ The Westerlies NYC brass)
Jembaa Groove - Sweet My Ear (ft. K.O.G.)
Lenhart Tapes - Vodu Brala (ft. Tijana Stankovi)
Liraz - Zendigi
Jar - Rolling Dice
Montparnasse Musique - Sukuma (ft. Muambuyi)
Las Karamba - Cocteleo
Delone - Vangelo

59:45

World Beat Canada Radio April 27 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:45 1 April 25, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
