Summary: Today's theme is Imagination Unlimited (by Claudio Corona). Quebec City Mexican-Canadian Boogat drops Del Horizonte with the album opener featuring Okan. From the imagination behind Eccodek and Peppermoth comes Sonova, funky grooves to heal a desperate world. Plus, Seville-based nuevo-flamenco from Yeli Yeli, and, in the words of Elisapie and The Westerlies, Wish You Were Here. World Beat Canada Radio!