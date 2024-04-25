Today's theme is Imagination Unlimited (by Claudio Corona). Quebec City Mexican-Canadian Boogat drops Del Horizonte with the album opener featuring Okan. From the imagination behind Eccodek and Peppermoth comes Sonova, funky grooves to heal a desperate world. Plus, Seville-based nuevo-flamenco from Yeli Yeli, and, in the words of Elisapie and The Westerlies, Wish You Were Here. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Claudio Corona - Imagination Unlimited Yeli Yeli - Chavico Boogat - Que i Chingx (feat.Okan) Sonova - Say My Name Carmelo Haze - Goza El Calor AKKAN - Koko Ura Elisapie - Wish You Were Here (w/ The Westerlies NYC brass) Jembaa Groove - Sweet My Ear (ft. K.O.G.) Lenhart Tapes - Vodu Brala (ft. Tijana Stankovi) Liraz - Zendigi Jar - Rolling Dice Montparnasse Musique - Sukuma (ft. Muambuyi) Las Karamba - Cocteleo Delone - Vangelo