Another eclectic mix of Celtivity! Enjoy a new spin from Vishten Connexions featuring Catherine McLellan. Alba's Edge set sail on The Diamond while The Dreadnoughts find themselves on Dusty Ground. Sharon Shannon rolls with a Wild West Wagon Train and The Afro Celt Sound System bring tranquility with AM. Join Patricia Fraser and remember to rate and review.
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamuchan Sketch - Bam The Tanjo Vishten Connexions - Sauvage ft. Catherine McLellan La Bottine Souriante - Santiago Firkin - Finnegans Wake Feufollet - Red Light Alba's Edge - The Diamond ) The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinking Lunasa - The Cadgers Sharon Shannon - Wild West Wagon Train Afro Celt Sound System - AM The Mahones - She Comes For Love Rura - Oran nan Mogaisean