Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 25, 2024, midnight
Another eclectic mix of Celtivity! Enjoy a new spin from Vishten Connexions featuring Catherine McLellan. Alba's Edge set sail on The Diamond while The Dreadnoughts find themselves on Dusty Ground. Sharon Shannon rolls with a Wild West Wagon Train and The Afro Celt Sound System bring tranquility with AM. Join Patricia Fraser and remember to rate and review.
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamuchan
Sketch - Bam The Tanjo
Vishten Connexions - Sauvage ft. Catherine McLellan
La Bottine Souriante - Santiago
Firkin - Finnegans Wake
Feufollet - Red Light
Alba's Edge - The Diamond )
The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground
Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinking
Lunasa - The Cadgers
Sharon Shannon - Wild West Wagon Train
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
The Mahones - She Comes For Love
Rura - Oran nan Mogaisean

59:47

Celt In A Twist April 28 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 April 25, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 