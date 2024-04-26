Sonic Café, Dogtown Days, 2020 music from the Jayhawks, welcome to the café, we’ve got your table ready. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 386. This time the Sonic Café, boards a cruise ship and sails the big blue ocean. We’ll get a feel for what the cruise ship experience is really like. Listen for comedians Kathleen Madigan, and later Jim Breuer. Ahh, hope we don’t get seasick. Musically our mix is pulled from 56 years and includes the J. Geils Band, Bad Company, Green Day, David Sanborn, Asia, Kris Rodgers and more. We’ll also jump back to 1965 in the Sonic Café time machine for the Manish Boys, one of David Bowie’s first bands. Listen for I Pity the Fool, around the bottom of the hour. So slide your deck chair up next to the radio as the Sonic Café takes a cruise this time from our little radio café way out here on the big blue Pacific. Here’s Lindsey Buckingham, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dogtown Days Artist: The Jayhawks LP: Xoxo Yr: 2020 Song 2: Scream Artist: Lindsey Buckingham LP: Lindsey Buckingham Yr: 2021 Song 3: Sanctuary Artist: J. Geils Band LP: Icon Yr: 2014 Song 4: The Truth About Cruises Artist: Kathleen Madigan LP: Laugh Society Yr. 2023 Song 5: Good Lovin Gone Bad Artist: Bad Company LP: Yr: 1975 Song 6: Pure Morning Artist: Placebo LP: A Place For Us To Dream [Disc 1] Yr: 2016 Song 7: Basket Case Artist: Green Day LP: Dookie Year: 1994 Song 8: Big Foot Artist: David Sanborn LP: Hearsay Yr: 1994 Song 9: I Pity the Fool Artist: David Bowie (The Manish Boys) LP: Yr: 1965 Song 10: What About Love Artist: Asia LP: Silent Nation Yr: 2004 Song 11: Cruise Ship People Artist: Jim Breuer LP: Yr: Song 12: Revolution Artist: Kris Rodgers LP: Losing the Frequency Yr: 2017 Song 13: Riding To New York Artist: Passenger LP: Whispers Yr: 2014 Song 14: Peace - A Theme Artist: King Crimson LP: In the Wake of Poseidon (2004 remaster) Yr: 1970 Song 15: Tomorrow People Artist: Idkhow LP: Razzmatazz Yr: 2020
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)