Summary: NU students demand a Cease Fire in Gaza and University divestment from Israel and other War profiting corporations. Setting up their encampment in Deering Meadow early Thursday morning they were initially accosted with impromptu administration prohibitions and then Campus Police who aggressively started to remove them but backed off. One report I heard was City of Evanston Police who were on scene intervened on behalf of the students. The encampment was reestablished, expanded and protected by supporters. When I arrived a 3:30 pm the crowd in the meadow was several hundred students plus additional community members. Students were not inclined to give interviews other than through their official spokes person. I spoke with a community member who was observing from the side walk.