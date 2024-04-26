The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Action/Event
Social Worker
 Dale Lehman/WZRD
April 26, 2024
NU students demand a Cease Fire in Gaza and University divestment from Israel and other War profiting corporations. Setting up their encampment in Deering Meadow early Thursday morning they were initially accosted with impromptu administration prohibitions and then Campus Police who aggressively started to remove them but backed off. One report I heard was City of Evanston Police who were on scene intervened on behalf of the students. The encampment was reestablished, expanded and protected by supporters. When I arrived a 3:30 pm the crowd in the meadow was several hundred students plus additional community members. Students were not inclined to give interviews other than through their official spokes person. I spoke with a community member who was observing from the side walk.

00:10:49 April 25, 2024
Evanston, IL
