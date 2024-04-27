The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Palestine, Zionism and Imperialism
Speech
Rania Salem, Husam Marajda, Janine Solanki, Taher Herzallah, Mairead Skehan Gillis, Lautaro Sandino
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 27, 2024, midnight
Plenary 2 from the 2024 UNAC conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. The full version also includes a Special Address by Nicaraguan Ambassador Lautaro Sandino, with an introduction by Mairead Skehan Gillis.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the United National AntiWar Coalition
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail.com

Thanks!

There are FOUR versions of this plenary on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full plenary (01:33:27) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes a Special Address by Nicaraguan Ambassador Lautaro Sandino, with an introduction by Mairead Skehan Gillis.

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes my intro and outro.

Version 3: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.

Version 4: A 58 minute edit of the talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.



Approximate Times (Full Version):

00:00:00 Rania Salem (Run Time: 1:24)
00:01:24 Husam Marajda (11:33)
00:12:57 Janine Solanki (17:57)
00:30:54 Taher Herzallah (14:40)
00:45:34 Q&A (27:34)
01:13:08 Joe Lombardo (1:13)
01:14:21 Mairead Skehan Gillis (3:13)
01:17:34 Lautaro Sandino (15:53)
01:33:27 End



In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I silenced or omitted the occasional potentially offensive words present in this audio.

---

