Notes: Artist - Title Year

Professor Longhair - Go to the Mardi Gras 1959

Roy Acuff - Gonna Have a Big Time Tonight 1937

David Vest - Santa Fe Steamer 2014

Ray Charles - Let's Go Get Stoned 1965

Mary Deloach - Rumors of War 1952

The Brown's Ferry Four - Bound For The Shore 1950

Ronnie Douglas - Let It Roll 2024

The Radio Four - An Earnest Prayer 1955

Annisteen Allen - My Baby Keeps Rollin' 1953

Carl Belew And His Rock Crushers - Lonely Street 1956

Bobby Charles - Lonely Street 1956

Bobby "Blue" Bland - Yield Not To Temptation 1962

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Are You Ready 1959

Arthur Smith and Don Reno - The Sheik of Araby 1979

Don Fowler - Oklahoma Baby 1966

Ivory Joe Hunter - She's Gone Blues 1947

Clarence Henry - But I Do 1961

Albert King - Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong 1961

Red Foley - Birmingham Bounce 1950

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - In A Little Spanish Town ('Twas A Night Like This) 1947