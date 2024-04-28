The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
April 28, 2024, midnight
Lots of New Orleans magic on this week's show (as usual). Professor Longhair gets us goin' - to the Mardi Gras, we pay tribute to the late Clarence "Frogman" Henry, Ronnie Douglas' new one lets it roll, Annisteen Allen keeps it rollin', David Vest takes the steamer and Ray Charles is inviting us to a private party
Artist - Title Year
Professor Longhair - Go to the Mardi Gras 1959
Roy Acuff - Gonna Have a Big Time Tonight 1937
David Vest - Santa Fe Steamer 2014
Ray Charles - Let's Go Get Stoned 1965
Mary Deloach - Rumors of War 1952
The Brown's Ferry Four - Bound For The Shore 1950
Ronnie Douglas - Let It Roll 2024
The Radio Four - An Earnest Prayer 1955
Annisteen Allen - My Baby Keeps Rollin' 1953
Carl Belew And His Rock Crushers - Lonely Street 1956
Bobby Charles - Lonely Street 1956
Bobby "Blue" Bland - Yield Not To Temptation 1962
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Are You Ready 1959
Arthur Smith and Don Reno - The Sheik of Araby 1979
Don Fowler - Oklahoma Baby 1966
Ivory Joe Hunter - She's Gone Blues 1947
Clarence Henry - But I Do 1961
Albert King - Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong 1961
Red Foley - Birmingham Bounce 1950
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - In A Little Spanish Town ('Twas A Night Like This) 1947

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 28, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 