Lots of New Orleans magic on this week's show (as usual). Professor Longhair gets us goin' - to the Mardi Gras, we pay tribute to the late Clarence "Frogman" Henry, Ronnie Douglas' new one lets it roll, Annisteen Allen keeps it rollin', David Vest takes the steamer and Ray Charles is inviting us to a private party
Artist - Title Year Professor Longhair - Go to the Mardi Gras 1959 Roy Acuff - Gonna Have a Big Time Tonight 1937 David Vest - Santa Fe Steamer 2014 Ray Charles - Let's Go Get Stoned 1965 Mary Deloach - Rumors of War 1952 The Brown's Ferry Four - Bound For The Shore 1950 Ronnie Douglas - Let It Roll 2024 The Radio Four - An Earnest Prayer 1955 Annisteen Allen - My Baby Keeps Rollin' 1953 Carl Belew And His Rock Crushers - Lonely Street 1956 Bobby Charles - Lonely Street 1956 Bobby "Blue" Bland - Yield Not To Temptation 1962 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Are You Ready 1959 Arthur Smith and Don Reno - The Sheik of Araby 1979 Don Fowler - Oklahoma Baby 1966 Ivory Joe Hunter - She's Gone Blues 1947 Clarence Henry - But I Do 1961 Albert King - Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong 1961 Red Foley - Birmingham Bounce 1950 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - In A Little Spanish Town ('Twas A Night Like This) 1947