The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
April 28, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from the Treaty 5 Territory, Manitoba. Rhonda Head is in the house. Award winning singer, songwriter, and performer. She has just released her four album, entitled “Waniska.” Rhonda in featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/rhonda-head.

Encore: Enjoy music from Rhonda Head, Bomba Estereo, Soleil Launiere, Stolen Identity, Quantum Tangle, Nahko and Medicine For The People, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, VOXMANA, Natalia Clavier, Celeigh Cardinal, Melody McArthur, Electic Religious, Elastic Bond, Graeme Jonez, Os Mutantes, Anachinid, Kawehi, Indian City, The Jerry Cans, The Mavericks, Ryan LittleEagle, Marx Cassity, MAMARUDEGYAL MTHC, B-Side Players, Digging Roots and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 28, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 