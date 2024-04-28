Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from the Treaty 5 Territory, Manitoba. Rhonda Head is in the house. Award winning singer, songwriter, and performer. She has just released her four album, entitled “Waniska.” Rhonda in featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/rhonda-head.



Encore: Enjoy music from Rhonda Head, Bomba Estereo, Soleil Launiere, Stolen Identity, Quantum Tangle, Nahko and Medicine For The People, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, VOXMANA, Natalia Clavier, Celeigh Cardinal, Melody McArthur, Electic Religious, Elastic Bond, Graeme Jonez, Os Mutantes, Anachinid, Kawehi, Indian City, The Jerry Cans, The Mavericks, Ryan LittleEagle, Marx Cassity, MAMARUDEGYAL MTHC, B-Side Players, Digging Roots and much much more.



