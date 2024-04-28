The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
global extreme heat, earth risk, AI
Weekly Program
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Charles Fletcher
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 28, 2024, midnight
Millions are caught in the climate fire. Australian scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick on global overview paper Extreme terrestrial heat in 2023. But it is not just climate. Huge natural systems are failing. From University of Hawaii, Dr. Charles Fletcher is co-author of the heavily viewed new paper Earth at risk: An urgent call to end the age of destruction and forge a just and sustainable future. Toss in crazy weather flips and failing ocean currents, and here you go - a full Radio Ecoshock show.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Artificial Savior" A. Smith lyrics, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:57 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

