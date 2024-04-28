Summary: Millions are caught in the climate fire. Australian scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick on global overview paper Extreme terrestrial heat in 2023. But it is not just climate. Huge natural systems are failing. From University of Hawaii, Dr. Charles Fletcher is co-author of the heavily viewed new paper Earth at risk: An urgent call to end the age of destruction and forge a just and sustainable future. Toss in crazy weather flips and failing ocean currents, and here you go - a full Radio Ecoshock show.