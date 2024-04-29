April 28, 2024: African day

Summary: African jazz reissues from the 1970s; Mali's Soninke sound of the 1990s; Afrofunk from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Togo and Ghana; more from Colombia's La Perla, who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on Saturday May 4 (and live on WRIR that afternoon); what's new in the world of reggae; the reissue of a qawwali classic by the Sabri Brothers

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia-USA | Mulatu | Mulatu Of Ethiopia | Strut | 2024-1972

Tete Mbambisa | South Africa | Umsenge | African Day | As Shams / The Sun | 2024-1976



Diaby Doua | Mali | Boliñaame | Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound Of Camara 1987-2016 | Hot Mule | 2024-1998

Djeneba Seck | Mali | Anka Maliba | The Truth | Sterns Africa | 2005

Sali Sidibé | Mali | Wale Gnouma Don | Wale Gnouma Don | EMI | 1990



Petelo Vicka Et Son "Nzazi" | RD Congo-Angola | Sungu Lubuka | Congo Funk! Sound Madness From The Shores Of The Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa-Brazzaville 1969-1982) | Analog Africa | 2024-1982

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley | Ghana | Akoko Ba | Simigwa | Essiebons | 1975



La Perla | Colombia-Cuba-France | Abrecaminos (feat. La Dame Blanche) | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022

Novalima | Peru | Bandolero | Afro | Mr Bongo | 2004

Venezonix | USA-Venezuela | Ponsigué (feat. Carlos Talez) | La Trenza EP | Nacional | 2023

Pahua | México | Espantapájaros (feat. La Perla) | Espantapájaros - Single | Nacional | 2023



Anue Nahki | Jamaica-New Caledonia France | Land And Oil | Land And Oil - Single | Littlerock Sound | 2024

Subatomic Sound System & Screechy Dan | USA-Jamaica | My Sound Is Heavy | My Sound Is Heavy - Single | Subatomic Sound | 2024

Jah'Mila | Jamaica-Canada | Bad Habit | Bad Habit - Single | Wharf | 2024

Alpheus | England UK-Spain | Unify | Unify | Liquidator | 2024



Sabri Brothers | Pakistan | Jahan Roshan Ast | Jami | Piranha | 2024-1996



