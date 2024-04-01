The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov and Vijay Prashad
April 29, 2024, midnight
With resistance to the genocide in Gaza growing on American college campuses, the American Government's moves to ban TikTok are not only aimed at undermining China but at undermining Palestinian solidarity as well.
Ben Norton - "Biden signs law to ban TikTok: Latest attack in US economic war on China"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WFYov2kfLI

People's Dispatch - "Vijay Prashad on Hyper-Imperialism"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPkS0a2i05Y
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-tiktok-ban-and-other-signs-of.html

