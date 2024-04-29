Notes: There are FOUR versions of this plenary on the R4A server:



Version 1: The full plenary (01:23:56) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).



Version 2: A 57 minute RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes my intro and outro.



Version 3: The full plenary optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.



Version 4: A 57 minute edit optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it requires less storage space.



—



Approximate Times: (Full Version)



00:00:00 Sara Flounders (Rum Time 15:17)

00:15:17 William Camacaro (9:19)

00:24:36 Sara Flounders (0:23)

00:24:59 Jeff Mackler (9:10)

00:34:09 Sara Flounders (0:21)

00:34:30 Tom Baker (8:00)

00:42:30 Sara Flounders (0:24)

00:42:54 Bruce Gagnon (9:29)

00:53:23 Sara Flounders (0:49)

00:54:12 Michael Wong (9:56)

01:04:08 Sara Flounders (0:39)

01:04:47 Lee Siu Hin (8:50)

01:13:37 Sara Flounders (0:44)

01:14:21 K.J. Noh (9:47)

01:24:08 End



---



In the interest of not limiting the scope of radio play, I silenced or omitted the occasional potentially offensive words present in this audio.



---



You can also download these files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link:

https://1drv.ms/f/s!AgR3-KWytgTznbIWWvhzu-E3bgg2qA?e=7QwV5f





Note to Radio Station Personnel - Please make note of this link:

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AgR3-KWytgTzgZw_aOI2oDkhLhlrkw?e=fPuqpV

You can use it to download all or part of the R4A Essential Dissent archive (in at least .wav format) via my OneDrive account, and I plan to continue to post new episodes to that account even if R4A at some point becomes non-functional.



---



Please help me stay motivated to do this work by notifying me if you broadcast this audio:

wvought at gmail dot com