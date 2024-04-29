The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Sarah Martin, Mnar Adley
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 29, 2024, midnight
Mnar Adley's speech at the 2024 UNAC Conference, held April 5 - 7 in St. Paul, MN. The conference theme was Decolonization and the Fight Against Imperialism. Mnar Adley is the Founder and Editor of Mint Press News. The full version includes an into by Sarah Martin of WAMM (Women Against Military Madness).
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with taught) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the United National AntiWar Coalition
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

There are FOUR versions of this speech on the R4A server:

Version 1 (00:15:45) : Mnar Adley's speech optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3). Includes an into by Sarah Martin of WAMM (Women Against Military Madness).

Version 2 (00:11:50): The speech without Sarah Martin's into, optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS Mp3).

Version 3 (00:15:45): The full speech optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

Version 4 (00:11:50) : The speech without Sarah Martin's into, optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

---

---

