Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Critical Thinking Fundamentals and how to find truth in all the noise
Regular Show
Dr. Seema Yasmin
 Dr. Seema Yasmin
April 29, 2024, midnight
A show about critical thinking.
Dr. Seema Yasmin, professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and the Anderson School of Management at UCLA, discusses: information disorder and its treatment, common techniques used for pushing lies, the use of narrative in communicating, the history and current state of journalism in America, how to best consume the news and mitigate the negative effects of social media, and a wide variety of other topics. Dr. Yasmin has investigated disease outbreaks for the CDC, worked as a CNN medical analyst and authored many books including: What the Fact? - Finding Truth in all the Noise.

00:58:07 1 April 24, 2024
